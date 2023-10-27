News you can trust since 1853
Old Wigan shopping precinct to be knocked down for housing

An old Wigan shopping precinct is to be demolished for housing.
By George Lythgoe
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The Worsley Mesnes Drive site will soon be razed and replaced with 59 homes.

It forms part of a wider regeneration project in the neighbourhood. Developer Keepmoat Homes has been given permission to build 169 homes on five parcels of land in the area.

The old precinct forms “Site B” within the overall plan for a range of two and four-bedroom homes.

The abandoned parade of shops in Worsley MesnesThe abandoned parade of shops in Worsley Mesnes
All the properties will have private rear gardens and designated off-road car parking.

A courtyard will also be built, according to planning papers submitted to the town hall.

The site will have a total of 42 affordable homes.

Wigan council signed off a decision to release the land this week.

“As vacant possession of the retail units has been obtained and the demolition of the buildings will commence imminently,” papers read.

“The land should be declared surplus to the council’s requirements to allow the transfer of the cleared site to Keepmoat Homes in accordance with the terms of the Conditional Land Sale Agreement.”

It is the final site signed off for sale for development in the area.

Work nearby is already under way, and some homes are already finished.

The latest demolition work will begin in January

