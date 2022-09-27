Olympic hero Usain Bolt meets fans as he visits second restaurant in Wigan borough

The retired Jamaican sprinter visited Rendezvous restaurant and bar, at Astley Point, on Sunday with former Bolton Wanderers player Ricardo Gardner.

The venue opened earlier this month and serves “modern bistro English cuisine with an added twist of classic sushi options”.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Happy Sunday! (it was for us at Rendezvous!)

"Thank you to @usainbolt who visited us yesterday to celebrate his friend @ricardobibigardner birthday Once again it was a pleasure to meet you and show you around our New Restaurant & Bar!

"We look forward to hopefully seeing you again soon!”

It is not the first time Bolt has visited Astley Point – he was spotted dining at La Casa restaurant and bar in June.

Usain Bolt meets fans at Rendezvous restaurant and bar