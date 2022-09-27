News you can trust since 1853
Olympic hero Usain Bolt meets fans as he visits second restaurant in Wigan borough

Olympic legend Usain Bolt brought star appeal to a Wigan borough restaurant just weeks after it opened.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:58 pm

The retired Jamaican sprinter visited Rendezvous restaurant and bar, at Astley Point, on Sunday with former Bolton Wanderers player Ricardo Gardner.

The venue opened earlier this month and serves “modern bistro English cuisine with an added twist of classic sushi options”.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Happy Sunday! (it was for us at Rendezvous!)

"Thank you to @usainbolt who visited us yesterday to celebrate his friend @ricardobibigardner birthday Once again it was a pleasure to meet you and show you around our New Restaurant & Bar!

"We look forward to hopefully seeing you again soon!”

It is not the first time Bolt has visited Astley Point – he was spotted dining at La Casa restaurant and bar in June.

Usain Bolt meets fans at Rendezvous restaurant and bar

Bolt won eight Olympic medals and set world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay during an illustrious sporting career.

