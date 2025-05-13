Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson is to be honoured at Windsor Castle today (May 13).

The 23-year-old was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after winning gold in the 800m at the Paris Olympics and being named Sports Personality of the Year in 2024.

She is among those who will be honoured on Tuesday.

Also due to attend the investiture ceremony is former F1 driver and Sky Sports broadcaster Martin Brundle, 65, who was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list.

Keely talks to youngsters at Haydock Park

Meanwhile, retired Merseyside Police detective chief superintendent Mark Baker, who investigated the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, will receive a King’s Police Medal (KPM).

Nine-year-old Olivia was fatally shot by drug dealer Thomas Cashman, who was later sentenced to life with a minimum term of 42 years in April 2023.

Gail and Jason O’Shea, from Brentwood, Essex, will also be honoured, having been made MBEs for charitable services to terminally and seriously ill children after co-founding Wipe Away Those Tears.

Keely was a special guest of the Barrie Wells Trust at Haydock Park on Saturday (May 10) for the Pertemps Network Swinton Hurdle Day.

Keely Hodgkinson celebrates Olympic gold in Paris

The local star, who grew up down the road from Haydock Park in Atherton, attended the day’s racing with the Barrie Wells Trust Box4Kids initiative which provides seriously ill and disabled children with VIP experiences at major sporting and entertainment events.

The sun was shining on what proved to be a memorable day, with over 6,000 racegoers in attendance – the highest crowd in recent years. Keely spent time meeting many of the inspirational Box4Kids guests, sharing stories and enjoying the fantastic atmosphere trackside.

Reflecting on her visit, the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner, said: "It’s been such a special day at Haydock Park. Meeting the kids and hearing their stories was incredibly humbling. It was a real privilege to be here as an Ambassador of Box4Kids and share in such a positive experience.

“The atmosphere was amazing – I loved every minute."

Box4Kids, created by philanthropist and entrepreneur Barrie Wells, has been in partnership with The Jockey Club for more than a decade, offering unforgettable days out for young people and their families. Barrie Wells has also been a long-time supporter of Keely, who won Gold in the 800m at Paris 2024, throughout her career. She is now an Ambassador for the charity.

Barrie Wells said: “Every opportunity we have to bring these children to events is incredible and having the wonderfully supportive Keely with us today has been an extra treat for those in attendance.”

Keely and several of the young guests also had the honour of presenting the winner’s prize for the final race of the day, the Pertemps Newton Handicap, won by Is I Rite for trainer James Horton.

Simon Tonge, General Manager of Haydock Park, added: "It was fantastic to welcome Keely to the racecourse. She’s a brilliant ambassador for British sport and a local hero.

“To see her engaging with the Box4Kids guests and helping present the final prize really capped off a brilliant day for everyone involved."