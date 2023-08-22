With a tearing of metal, the mall’s central atrium glass roof and the clock which was suspended over the escalators came crashing to the ground in just seconds at 11am on Tuesday August 22.

What some will see as a symbolic moment was caught on film by former Galleries trader Tony Porter for his Wigan Watch blog as demolition of the premises continue a pace in preparation for a new complex featuring hospitality, leisure and accommodation as well as retail.

The moment the old Galleries central atrium roof and clock come crashing down as demolition continues. Stills taken from video by Wigan Watch.

Mr Porter, whose second hand DVD and CD business is now based at the Grand Arcade, said: “I got a tip-off that the central atrium roof was coming down today and I got there just in time.

"Thankfully I found a good vantage point from an upper floor of the Queen’s Hall.

"It’s very sad to see it go.”

There had been talk that the blue clock with its ornate gold leaves might be salvaged, but Mr Porter said: “I was speaking to some of the demolition lads a while ago and mentioned the clock.

The Galleries shopping centre atrium in its pomp

"They said that it would cost thousands of pounds to put scaffolding up in a building that was being demolished to somehow lower it down. It was suggested to the council but they said ‘no’ and so it’s now under the rubble.”

Shopper Anne Markland from Standish Lower Ground was also there to see the clock and roof’s demise.

She said: “I had a lump in my throat. That central atrium was beautiful. It’s such a shame it’s been trashed.

"In fact the whole shopping centre, while it’s never been as successful as it could have been, looked good and blended in with the surroundings very well.

Millions of people passed through that central atrium between its opening in the late 1980s and its closure last year

"For all the money and pizzazz around the new development, I’m not sure it’s going to help retain Wigan’s individuality so much.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “The redevelopment of the Galleries shopping centre is designed to revitalise Wigan town centre. We acknowledge that some residents have strong connections to different aspects of the Galleries and we have worked hard to strike a balance between retaining items from the site and the efficient use of public funds. Wigan Council have complied with all planning requirements to retain the only designated heritage asset from the site, the old Market Hall Victorian canopy.

“In addition, Wigan Council has consulted with various heritage groups and individuals to understand what other items were deemed by those groups and individuals to have either nostalgic, social and community value and could be taken safely and efficiently off site. This process has allowed the retention of the Princess Diana opening stone, the Gossips mosaic artwork, a time capsule and a number of Galleries plaques located around the site.