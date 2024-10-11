..
.

On the town: 24 party pics from Wigan's King Street in autumn 2009

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
We’re back down Wigan’s King Street again for another gallery taken from the Evening Post’s old On The Town picture profiles from 15 years ago.

All of these images, taken by our then chief photographer Gary Brunskill, were published in late September and early October 2009. Enjoy!

.

1. On the town in Wigan, September to October 2009

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

2. On the town in Wigan, September to October 2009

. Photo: GB

.

3. On the town in Wigan, September to October 2009

. Photo: GB

.

4. On the town in Wigan, September to October 2009

. Photo: GB

