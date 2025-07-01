Open day for all the family to be held at Wigan borough fire station
Leigh fire station is throwing open its doors for a fun family day.
On open day is being held on Saturday which will include practical demonstrations, food and drink, a face painter, hair braider and rides.
It is a chance for people to learn about the work of the fire service and pick up key safety messages.
Partner agencies and other outreach services will also be there.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm, with visitors encouraged to use car parks four to 10 at Leigh Sports Village.
