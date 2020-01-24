Opinion: What's behind the Royal exodus?

Guest columnist Luke Marsden ponders the latest rumblings from Harry and Meghan's exit from the Royal family...

Over the past two weeks I’ve read about, listened to and spoken more about a family that aren’t even my own. I am, of course, referring to the taxpayer’s favourites, The Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan shook the world when they announced they would be stepping down as senior royals

Even at the very mention of Harry and Meghan you may stop reading this because, like myself, you are tired of hearing about how a couple want to take their baby and start afresh in a country that consumes more macaroni cheese than anywhere in the world: Canada.

Now I don’t believe Meghan has uprooted her life from England in the newly revamped plush multi-million-pound cottage because of the UK press, nor do I believe racism has been an agenda of the media.

I’m sure someone has pointed out to Meghan that the media doesn’t just end on the runway at Heathrow, because back in 1989 a little-known thing called the worldwide web was invented.

Harry didn’t have a choice which family he was born into, but Meghan didn’t just swipe right randomly one night on Tinder and ended up shocked her bloke’s gran reigns over 16 countries.

Although I can totally see how flying on private jets, having a personal chef and a private security team can be exhausting, when I got off my delayed Northern train this week, bought a reduced meal deal for my lunch and got asked for ID buying cold and flu tablets, I did think thank goodness the royals don’t have to put up with this.

The nation seems consumed by #megxit, which sounds more like a breakfast cereal from the ’90s than a word summarising a couple ditching three letters from their names.

People immigrate and emigrate every single day. Wiganers have moved to Canada and I’m sure we have some Canadian friends in our town. Not everyone wants to stay put; some people may fancy ploughing snow six months a year. If Harry wants to tell his gran he’s taking off, then I haven’t got an issue with this. Just don’t ask me to pay for his maple syrup.