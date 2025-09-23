Organisers of a popular beer festival have announced the dates for the 2026 event.

The 35th annual Bent and Bongs beer bash will run from Thursday, February 5 to Saturday, February 7.

It will be held at Atherton Roller Rink, with more details to be announced as plans are made over the coming months.

The festival attracts thousands of drinkers every year wishing to sample beers from breweries locally and around the world.

The 2025 event had a wide range of drinks available, including cask ales, ciders, perries and fruit ciders, UK craft beers, foreign beers, Belgium beers, fruit beers, gins and prosecco.

There were vegan friendly and gluten-free beers, along with an alcohol-free beer and a selection of soft drinks.

The festival runs on a token system, with visitors buying the tokens and using them as payment for their beers.

There is also usually entertainment from live bands and DJs.

Proceeds from the festival are used to support community organisations and good causes, with the 2024 event taking the total amount raised over the years past £500,000.

Some of the recent grants have paid for toilets at Atherton’s Proms in the Park, bought a seizure camera for an 11-year-old boy with epilepsy via Leigh charity Blessings in Disguise, helped Tyldesley Brass Band to compete in the national brass band finals in Cheltenham and contributed to repairs to the clock at Atherton Parish Church.

Go to bentnbongs.com to find out more about the beer bash, while information about requesting funding can be found at bnbct.org.