Organisers of Standish Christmas Market promise the "biggest and best yet"

The market has been organised annually by Standish Voice neighbourhood forum since 2016 – with a pause during the pandemic – and thousands of people flock to the village’s historic Market Place and surrounding streets for a festive bash.

Standish Voice is promising more attractions, more venues taking part, and special guests making an appearance on the live entertainment stage on St Wilfrid’s Parish Church car park.

The event – on Saturday, December 2 – begins at 11am with music from bands, singers and school choirs running through to 8pm, next to a drinks marquee where you can buy beers, cocktails and seasonal mulled wine.

There will be outdoor stalls on Cross Street and food stalls on Market Place, and four indoor craft halls around the village where you can snap up your Christmas presents – St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, two at Standish Methodist Church and Standish Community Centre.

This year, the popular Snow Globe returns to outside Standish Library, as well as the Living Nativity next to Standish Methodist Church, and Father Christmas at Standish Library. There will also be naughty elves running around the village and a full-sized Grinch entertaining the crowds.

There is also a Christmas Trail where families can spot cuddly toy penguins in Standish shop windows as they walk around the village and there will be a children’s funfair on the car park of The Lychgate pub in the heart of the Market.

Other Standish venues are also joining in, too, with the popular Christmas Karaoke at the Unity Club, entertainment at Standish Social Club, and a family carol service in St Wilfrid’s Church.

Companies and organisations from across Standish and beyond have got behind the community event with sponsorship to make it even bigger and better, with Gold sponsors Ainscough Industrial Services, Inglenorth, Gerrards Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners, Asylum bar, Holts brewery, and Top Grades tuition – as well as Silver and Bronze sponsors.

Standish’s councillors Terry Mugan, Ray Whittingham and Debbie Parkinson have supported the event through funding new, reusable prosecco cups for the Standish Voice bar and Debbie will open the Market in her capacity as Wigan’s Deputy Mayor.

This year, a free shuttle bus will run around the main roads of Standish at the beginning and end of the Market, with details to be posted nearer the time.

Standish Voice Events Lead Kathy Robertson, who chairs the Standish Christmas Market Committee, said: “We are really looking forward to Standish Christmas Market. It is always such a fantastic event for the community to come together and celebrate Christmas. Our committee has been working all year to bring Standish another festive celebration and we are confident people will think it is the best one yet. It will be brilliant!