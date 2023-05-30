Out-of-town rambling club takes to Wigan beauty spot for one of its latest walks
One of Wigan’s beauty spots will be enjoyed by walkers from a neighbouring borough next week.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th May 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:28 BST
Bolton CHA Rambling Club’s latest schedule shows they will be coming to Worthington Lakes at Standish with a walk starting on the morning of Wednesday June 7.
Wigan residents are welcome to join in the 9.3-mile walk.
Anyone interesting in participating is asked to meet at the free car park opposite St Katherine's Church in Blackrod, BL6 5EN before 10.30am.