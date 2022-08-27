News you can trust since 1853
'Outstanding' fruit, vegetables and flowers at Standish Community Allotments Society show

More than 140 entries were displayed when Standish Community Allotments Society held its annual members’ show.

By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:55 am

There was an array of produce exhibited at St Marie’s Church Hall in Standish, with various classes for flowers, vegetables and fruit.

Society chairman Ian Fairclough described the quality of entries as “outstanding”.

The overall winner of the show was Edna Gore, with best exhibit in the vegetable section going to Julie and Mike Peet.

First prize winners Jerry Spencer, John Anglesea, Edna Gore and Sara Ashley

Other first prize winners were Jerry Spencer, John Anglesea and Sara Ashley.

Best vegetable exhibit winners Mike and Julie Peet
Flower entries dazzled visitors
Chairman Ian Fairclough, left, and members at the show
