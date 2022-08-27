'Outstanding' fruit, vegetables and flowers at Standish Community Allotments Society show
More than 140 entries were displayed when Standish Community Allotments Society held its annual members’ show.
By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:55 am
There was an array of produce exhibited at St Marie’s Church Hall in Standish, with various classes for flowers, vegetables and fruit.
Society chairman Ian Fairclough described the quality of entries as “outstanding”.
The overall winner of the show was Edna Gore, with best exhibit in the vegetable section going to Julie and Mike Peet.
Other first prize winners were Jerry Spencer, John Anglesea and Sara Ashley.