'Outstanding' fruit, vegetables and flowers at Standish Community Allotments Society show

There was an array of produce exhibited at St Marie’s Church Hall in Standish, with various classes for flowers, vegetables and fruit.

Society chairman Ian Fairclough described the quality of entries as “outstanding”.

The overall winner of the show was Edna Gore, with best exhibit in the vegetable section going to Julie and Mike Peet.

First prize winners Jerry Spencer, John Anglesea, Edna Gore and Sara Ashley

Other first prize winners were Jerry Spencer, John Anglesea and Sara Ashley.

Best vegetable exhibit winners Mike and Julie Peet

Flower entries dazzled visitors