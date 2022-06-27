Parts of transformed Wigan Pier quarter could be open by this autumn, bosses now say

And some of it could be complete months sooner than recently suggested.

The move by developer Step Places follows its first phase completed renovation of the roof structures and Internal structural elements, a pause caused by initially Covid and latterly construction industry challenges around contractor availability labour and materials costs.

The new uses of the 55,000ft sq of buildings, includes events spaces for corporate and community hire including weddings and parties, offices/workspace, an educational facility and meanwhile pop-up space for retail, performance, and market food hall events.

From the mid-1980s to the turn of the millennium Wigan Pier was one of the most popular visitor attractions in the North West

It is hoped the food and drink and live events facilities at Piers 2 and 3 could be open as early as late autumn – not the spring as Step Places suggested recently – and work is expected to complete at Pier 4 by spring/summer 2023.

The project will add to the Pier Quarter’s appeal as a visitor destination, with artisan crafts and food and drink a key part of the offer, along with cultural activity like live music.

Step Places is working in partnership with Wigan Borough Council, the Canals and Rivers Trust and the Old Courts arts centre which will operate the events, hospitality, and leisure business.

Leader of Wigan Council, Councillor David Molyneux, said: “We’re really pleased that work will soon be restarting on the exciting regeneration of Wigan Pier.

A huge amount or restoration work has already taken place on the Pier buildings

“The Pier is an important and iconic part of our local heritage, synonymous with our borough and renowned far and wide.

“We simply cannot wait to see it begin its next chapter and achieve its full potential as an attractive visitor destination and hive of cultural activity and creativity.”

Step Places Harinder Dhaliwal said: “We are very excited to be able to take our project at The Pier Quarter a step forward. Our renovation will see this iconic destination fully rejuvenated to become a cultural and culinary focal point, not only for Wigan town centre but nationally.

“We were initially concerned that another year of delay would mean the buildings would be at an irretrievable stage, but we are delighted to have rescued them from further disrepair as we have painstakingly restored the iconic buildings including the coal jetties, new cantilevered boardwalks, and now we can start to fit out the historic buildings for modern uses and open to the public to enjoy.

The PIers 2 and 3 restorations are just months away from completion

This important heritage location is at the heart of Wigan’s history and sits a short distance from the town and its transport links. The area was formerly at the end of a narrow-gauge tram line used to transport coal to the surrounding warehouses.