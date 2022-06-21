Mesnes Park was filled with bicycles on Sunday morning as people of all ages prepared to take on the challenge.

The main ride covered 50 miles, with cyclists able to choose between a “hardcore” and flatter “highway” route, while there was also a five-mile family ride.

The popular sixth annual event was organised to raise money for Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The charity’s namesake Jack Johnson was among those who took part, completing the family ride before providing commentary on the returning 50-mile riders.

It was a family affair as his parents, former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and wife Alex, who founded the charity, and his brother James also tackled the rides.

Organisers hoped the event would take the amount of money raised by the Wigan Bike Ride past £150,000 for Joining Jack.

The charity’s next big sporting event will be the Wigan 10k and family mile on Sunday, September 11.

