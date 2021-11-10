PenCycle will aim to reduce the amount of plastic devices entering UK landfills

The PenCycle pilot scheme by Novo Nordisk will aim to reduce plastic devices entering UK landfills by up to 1.1 million in the next year, by reusing injection pen devices for people living with diabetes, obesity and growth disorders.

This initiative will feature a combination of free return options, including community pharmacy drop-off, postal mail-back and at home collection.

Lloyds Pharmacy in Scholes will be one of the participating places, with other partners also including Alliance Healthcare, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) and the Royal Mail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyds Pharmacy chief retail officer Kevin Birch said: “Lloyds Pharmacy is committed to becoming a sustainable business, and we understand that our customers and patients expect us to play our part.

“Reducing plastic waste in our healthcare settings is a key part of our approach, and so we’re delighted to be supporting PenCycle recycling initiative. Now, our customers can conveniently return their empty insulin pens when collecting their next prescription.”

Pinder Sahota, general manager UK for Novo Nordisk, said: “We are proud to lead the way in our industry when it comes to sustainable business practices. Through this recycling initiative we can help to give used pens a new purpose, and play our part in preventing further waste.”

Pen devices, which dispense insulin and other medications, usually end up in landfills or incinerated after being used.

Greater Manchester is one of the places to be taking part in the pilot scheme, with approximately 179,000 residents having diabetes and could be able to recycle through Pen Cycle.

Leicestershire and Rutland, and Greater Glasgow and Clyde, are the areas also involved ahead of a proposed national roll-out.

NPA head of membership Laura Sims said: “We’re pleased to be supporting the PenCycle collaboration, and helping our members understand the benefits of the pilot scheme and how to take part.

“Community pharmacies dispense more than a billion prescription items each year and can greatly increase sustainability through recycling.”

The pilot alone aims to recycle over 150,000 pre-filled plastic injection pen devices, ensuring over two tonnes of plastic materials are diverted from UK landfill.