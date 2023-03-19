News you can trust since 1853
Pensioner's memories of when she was crowned Queen in Wigan at the same time as Elizabeth II

Happy if distant memories have been stirred for a Wigan-born grandmother as King Charles’s coronation looms.

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

For Elaine McCurry – who back then was Elaine Markham – found herself wearing a crown the same week our new monarch’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended the throne in 1953.

Now a resident of Harwich in Essex, Elaine grew up on Bay Tree Road, Beech Hill, and fondly recalls the royal celebrations 70 years ago.

Census 2021: More than one in 20 Wigan residents in poor health
A young Elaine is crowned queen for the day during the 1953 coronation celebrations in Beech Hill. Doing the crowning is rugby legend Joe Egan
A young Elaine is crowned queen for the day during the 1953 coronation celebrations in Beech Hill. Doing the crowning is rugby legend Joe Egan
A young Elaine is crowned queen for the day during the 1953 coronation celebrations in Beech Hill. Doing the crowning is rugby legend Joe Egan
She said: “We had a mock coronation and I was the queen.

"The gentleman doing the crowning was Joe Egan, the rugby player, and his son – whose name I think was Patrick - was the Duke of Edinburgh.

"The street party was in Sawley Avenue and the little girl sitting at the table nearest the camera was my best friend, Angela Beatty.

"I wonder if your readers might recognise themselves in the photos and recall what an exciting day it was.”

A 1953 coronation street party in Sawley Avenue, Beech Hill. Elaine McCurry's best friend Angela Beatty is nearest to the camera
A 1953 coronation street party in Sawley Avenue, Beech Hill. Elaine McCurry's best friend Angela Beatty is nearest to the camera
A 1953 coronation street party in Sawley Avenue, Beech Hill. Elaine McCurry's best friend Angela Beatty is nearest to the camera

Elaine recalls that the Egans lived across the road from them and that because her father worked for the Wigan branch of the Daily Post and Liverpool Echo, he seemed to know all the big rugby stars of the day including Eric Ashton.

A pupil of Beech Hill Primary School, she left Wigan aged about 10 or 11 when her dad took up a job in Runcorn and they moved to Cheshire.

Attending Manchester University, Elaine later qualified as a teacher, married and moved to the south of England where she still lives, however she still has one cousin living Wigan.

