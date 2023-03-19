Pensioner's memories of when she was crowned Queen in Wigan at the same time as Elizabeth II

For Elaine McCurry – who back then was Elaine Markham – found herself wearing a crown the same week our new monarch’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended the throne in 1953.

Now a resident of Harwich in Essex, Elaine grew up on Bay Tree Road, Beech Hill, and fondly recalls the royal celebrations 70 years ago.

A young Elaine is crowned queen for the day during the 1953 coronation celebrations in Beech Hill. Doing the crowning is rugby legend Joe Egan

She said: “We had a mock coronation and I was the queen.

"The gentleman doing the crowning was Joe Egan, the rugby player, and his son – whose name I think was Patrick - was the Duke of Edinburgh.

"The street party was in Sawley Avenue and the little girl sitting at the table nearest the camera was my best friend, Angela Beatty.

"I wonder if your readers might recognise themselves in the photos and recall what an exciting day it was.”

A 1953 coronation street party in Sawley Avenue, Beech Hill. Elaine McCurry's best friend Angela Beatty is nearest to the camera

Elaine recalls that the Egans lived across the road from them and that because her father worked for the Wigan branch of the Daily Post and Liverpool Echo, he seemed to know all the big rugby stars of the day including Eric Ashton.

A pupil of Beech Hill Primary School, she left Wigan aged about 10 or 11 when her dad took up a job in Runcorn and they moved to Cheshire.