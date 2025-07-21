Pet shops in Wigan: the nine highest rated according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan borough is home to a number of pet shops.

These establishments sell anything and everything for domesticated animals: from dogs and cats to fish and reptiles.

Each of these stores has a rating of four or more out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the nine highest rated pet shops in the Wigan borough.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 336 reviews

1. Appleton Exotics- Scholes

Photo: submit

Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1.1k reviews

2. Pets at Home- Robin Park, Wigan

Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 22 reviews

3. Gaz’s Pet Supplies- Garswood Street, Ashton

Photo: submit

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 932 reviews

4. Pier Aquatics- Great George Street, Wigan

Photo: MA

