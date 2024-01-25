Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Golborne, Leigh and Skelmersdale feature on the list of almost 100 stores across the UK to go exclusively to “pay at the pump”.

Manned tills are already being binned off from the retailer's petrol stations, with an Asda spokesperson saying that 90 per cent of transactions are now made via credit or debit card.

Asda petrol stations in Golborne, Leigh and Skelmersdale

It has also said all staff working at the fuel stations will be redeployed to stores, while the shift to "pay at pump" is only affecting forecourts that are found next to superstores.

The cashless stations allows customers to pay for fuel with their debit or credit cards at the pumps - but this has to be done before filling up.