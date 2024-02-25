News you can trust since 1853
Pets: 11 cats and dogs currently looking for new homes

Leigh Dogs and Cats Home has 11 pets currently available for adoption and a new home.
By Manuela Sanchez Lopez
Published 25th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.

If you think you fit the criteria for adopting one of these lovely pets, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out the adoption process.

Marni is a sweet natured 10-month-old female Belgian Malinois. She needs an active home.

1. Marni

Photo: submit

Scarlet is a 18-month-old female Shar-Pei cross. Good natured with staff, prefers quiet homes.

2. Scarlet

Photo: submit

Marina is a lively 3/4-year-old female, medium sized cross breed. She is a lovely natured dog.

3. Marina

Photo: submit

Precious is a friendly 6-year-old female. A lovely large dog that appears fit and well.

4. Precious

Photo: submit

