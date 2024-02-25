The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.
1. Marni
Marni is a sweet natured 10-month-old female Belgian Malinois. She needs an active home. Photo: submit
2. Scarlet
Scarlet is a 18-month-old female Shar-Pei cross. Good natured with staff, prefers quiet homes. Photo: submit
3. Marina
Marina is a lively 3/4-year-old female, medium sized cross breed. She is a lovely natured dog. Photo: submit
4. Precious
Precious is a friendly 6-year-old female. A lovely large dog that appears fit and well. Photo: submit