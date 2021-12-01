.

PICTURE GALLERY: amateur Wigan photographer's winter snaps

Wigan has certainly felt the first cold breaths of winter this week.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:10 pm

But that hasn't daunted wigantoday reader and amateur photographer Jean Hensey-Reynard from going out with her trusty camera.

Images include a beautiful sunrise over Ashton-in-Makerfield where she lives, scenes of Winter Hill at Rivington, Pennington Wharf at Leigh and also of three alpacas, who will be glad of their thick coats, who live at Byrom Hall, Lowton, which is an animal sanctuary run by Jane and Paul Cassin.

