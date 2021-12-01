PICTURE GALLERY: amateur Wigan photographer's winter snaps

But that hasn't daunted wigantoday reader and amateur photographer Jean Hensey-Reynard from going out with her trusty camera.

Images include a beautiful sunrise over Ashton-in-Makerfield where she lives, scenes of Winter Hill at Rivington, Pennington Wharf at Leigh and also of three alpacas, who will be glad of their thick coats, who live at Byrom Hall, Lowton, which is an animal sanctuary run by Jane and Paul Cassin.

1. . Photo: JHR Photo Sales

2. . Photo: JHR Photo Sales

3. . Photo: JHR Photo Sales

4. . Photo: JHR Photo Sales