Picture Gallery: Crowds flock to Wigan township as it hosts its first Christmas market in three years

A township’s Christmas market returned with a festive flourish after the pandemic caused it to be axed the previous two years.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago

Crowds flocked to Standish to browse more than 60 stalls – both on the streets and inside St Wilfrid’s Parish Hall, Standish Methodist Church Hall and Standish Community Centre – listen nine hours of free entertainment, play games, pet animals, visit Santa in his grotto, see a live nativity scene, look at festive art installations, take part in a carol service and follow a “polar bear trail. The event was organised by neighbourhood forum Standish Voice who thanked everyone for coming and all the volunteers for making it happen.

1. Standish Christmas Market

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Standish Christmas Market

Kathy Robertson, Standish Voice event lead.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Standish Christmas Market. Prospect Brass Band

Prospect Brass Band perform for the crowds

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Standish Christmas Market

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

