Picture Gallery: Crowds flock to Wigan township as it hosts its first Christmas market in three years

Crowds flocked to Standish to browse more than 60 stalls – both on the streets and inside St Wilfrid’s Parish Hall, Standish Methodist Church Hall and Standish Community Centre – listen nine hours of free entertainment, play games, pet animals, visit Santa in his grotto, see a live nativity scene, look at festive art installations, take part in a carol service and follow a “polar bear trail. The event was organised by neighbourhood forum Standish Voice who thanked everyone for coming and all the volunteers for making it happen.