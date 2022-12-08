Picture gallery: No fewer than 11 children's choirs combine for a huge festive music event in Wigan
Young singers from no fewer than 10 Wigan primary schools plus the town’s children’s choir combined for a festive massed choral event.
Organised by the council’s music service, it saw year 11s rehearse their own group’s pieces and then ones for all the ensembles which were then performed in a concert the same evening at The Edge arena on Southgate. Seasonal readings and poems were also recited.
Taking part were Hindley Castle Hill St Phillip’s CE, Golborne Community, Golborne St Thomas CE, Nicol Mere, RL Hughes, Atherton Sacred Heart RC, Springfield Sacred Heart RC, Standish St Marie's RC, Shevington St Bernadette’s RC, Orrell St Luke’s CE schools plus Wigan Children’s Choir.