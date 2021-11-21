PICTURE GALLERY: Wigan Santa Parade

Locals and visitors have been treated to all manner of Christmas treats in the borough at the weekend, including dramatic light festivals in both Wigan and Leigh, plus both towns' lights switch-ons.

And after lockdown prevented any public festivities last year, the annual procession from Mesnes Park, through Wigan's streets and into the town centre was back with a vengeance and a good sized crowd for 2021.

Father Christmas of course was the star of the show along with his reindeer and there were plenty of games, performers and stalls to enjoy once the parade had arrived on The Wiend.

