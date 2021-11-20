PICTURE GALLERY: Wigan's Christmas lights switch-on

Lockdown made last year's event a low-key online affair.

But drizzly weather wasn't going to get in the way of a three-hour spectacular, watched by a huge crowd and featuring a host of music stars including Lolly, Ben from Phats & Small, Xs and Os, JJ Shannon and Belle.

And youngsters were treated to not one but two BBC Children's TV presenters: Katy Ashworth from CBeebies and Wigan' s own Hacker T Dog (in a Tardis).

Santa and the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, were also among the VIP guests.

