.

PICTURE GALLERY: Wigan's Christmas lights switch-on

Now we really know that Christmas is not far away after Wigan town centre's illuminations were switched on.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 8:13 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 8:14 pm

Lockdown made last year's event a low-key online affair.

But drizzly weather wasn't going to get in the way of a three-hour spectacular, watched by a huge crowd and featuring a host of music stars including Lolly, Ben from Phats & Small, Xs and Os, JJ Shannon and Belle.

And youngsters were treated to not one but two BBC Children's TV presenters: Katy Ashworth from CBeebies and Wigan' s own Hacker T Dog (in a Tardis).

Santa and the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, were also among the VIP guests.

