PICTURE SPECIAL: annual Wigan family dog show Scrufts is hailed a big success
The return of an annual family dog show to Wigan has been declared a blazing success.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
In fact the main concerns about Scrufts going ahead at Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park this year involved the weather being too hot.
But thankfully Wigan Council laid on extra gazebos and water stations so that four-legged contestants – and their owners – could keep cooler and hydrated.
The light-hearted event boasted a total of 10 categories with prizes including those for best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue and best in show, the last of which was won by collie Todd.
Page 1 of 5