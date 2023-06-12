PICTURE SPECIAL: annual Wigan family dog show Scrufts is hailed a big success

The return of an annual family dog show to Wigan has been declared a blazing success.

In fact the main concerns about Scrufts going ahead at Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park this year involved the weather being too hot.

But thankfully Wigan Council laid on extra gazebos and water stations so that four-legged contestants – and their owners – could keep cooler and hydrated.

The light-hearted event boasted a total of 10 categories with prizes including those for best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue and best in show, the last of which was won by collie Todd.

1 . Freya and Max De Nobrega with their one-year-old King Charles spaniel Monty who won the waggiest tale prize at Scrufts . Photo: JM Photo Sales

2 . Brenda Carr (right) celebrates with her collie Todd who was both best in show and best old timer . Photo: JM Photo Sales

3 . Scrufts . Photo: JM Photo Sales

4 . Scrufts organiser Julie Mayhall with labrador Rupert . Photo: JM Photo Sales