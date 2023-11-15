News you can trust since 1853
PICTURE SPECIAL: Dramatic scenes as a car is recovered from Orrell Water Park after a terrifying accident

These were the scenes as a car was recovered from the water at Orrell Water Park, Orrell, following a terrifying accident at the weekend that could easily have ended in tragedy. The BMW XI accidentally shot backwards into the water at round 10am Saturday November 11, with a 69-year-old woman inside. The driver, who couldn’t swim, managed to get out of the almost completely submerged vehicle and climb onto its roof until being rescued by firefighters.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT

Now recovery experts have brought the vehicle to dry land and it has been taken away.

Orrell Water Park

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Police had many reports from concerned park users of a car in the water.

Orrell Water Park

Orrell Water Park

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Orrell Water Park

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

