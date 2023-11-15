PICTURE SPECIAL: Dramatic scenes as a car is recovered from Orrell Water Park after a terrifying accident

These were the scenes as a car was recovered from the water at Orrell Water Park, Orrell, following a terrifying accident at the weekend that could easily have ended in tragedy. The BMW XI accidentally shot backwards into the water at round 10am Saturday November 11, with a 69-year-old woman inside. The driver, who couldn’t swim, managed to get out of the almost completely submerged vehicle and climb onto its roof until being rescued by firefighters.