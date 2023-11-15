PICTURE SPECIAL: Dramatic scenes as a car is recovered from Orrell Water Park after a terrifying accident
These were the scenes as a car was recovered from the water at Orrell Water Park, Orrell, following a terrifying accident at the weekend that could easily have ended in tragedy. The BMW XI accidentally shot backwards into the water at round 10am Saturday November 11, with a 69-year-old woman inside. The driver, who couldn’t swim, managed to get out of the almost completely submerged vehicle and climb onto its roof until being rescued by firefighters.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
Now recovery experts have brought the vehicle to dry land and it has been taken away.
