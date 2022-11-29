Picture special: Pemberton Christmas market

A Wigan township embraced the Christmas spirit as it held its festive market. Dozens of stalls selling all manner of seasonal gifts were to be found in and around Pemberton Masonic Hall as hundreds of visitors dropped in. Children were entertained by rides, face-painters and Kevin the Klown while Trinity Girls Brass Band provided a Yuletide musical accompaniment to the event.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago
Pemberton Christmas Market. Pictures by Kelvin Stuttard
1. Jodie (Jingles), Anna (Bells) and Holly (Rock) the Christmas elves at Pemberton Christmas Market
