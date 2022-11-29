News you can trust since 1853
Picture special: Pemberton Christmas market

A Wigan township embraced the Christmas spirit as it held its festive market. Dozens of stalls selling all manner of seasonal gifts were to be found in and around Pemberton Masonic Hall as hundreds of visitors dropped in. Children were entertained by rides, face-painters and Kevin the Klown while Trinity Girls Brass Band provided a Yuletide musical accompaniment to the event.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago

Pemberton Christmas Market. Pictures by Kelvin Stuttard

1. Jodie (Jingles), Anna (Bells) and Holly (Rock) the Christmas elves at Pemberton Christmas Market

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Mollie Mack is all smiles after getting her face covered in glitter

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Friends and families having fun at Pemberton Christmas Market

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Annie Pickup and her stall with Tom and Molly Yates, Michelle Pickup

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

