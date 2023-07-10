News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
..
.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Rain forces community day indoors but it proves a big success anyway

It was plan B as Wigan town centre’s annual Rotary Club community day was forced indoors by the stormy weather.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

But organisers say that, if anything, the inclement weather helped!

The former H&M store in the Grand Arcade was pressed into service for charities and other community groups to set up their stalls on Saturday July 8 following emergency consultations between the council, Met Office and mall chiefs.

Wigan Rotary spokesman Josh Orme said: “We think the indoor environment may actually have helped. The charities we spoke to said that because people came in to see what was happening rather than walking past in the street, they stopped longer and chatted.”Lots of money was made for good causes and all the organisations got their messages out there.”

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Kevin Anderson, was among the visitors and addressed the stall-holders and visitors.

Also there was the new Wigan Rotary president – one of Coun Anderson’s predecessors as the borough’s first citizen, in fact – Coun Eunice Smethurst.

.

1. wwig-10-07-23-CD31-NWUpload.jpg

. Photo: Josh Orme

Photo Sales
.

2. wwig-10-07-23-CD21-NWUpload.jpg

. Photo: Josh Orme

Photo Sales
.

3. wwig-10-07-23-CD6-NWUpload.jpg

. Photo: Josh Orme

Photo Sales
.

4. wwig-10-07-23-CD32-NWUpload.jpg

. Photo: Josh Orme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:WiganRotary ClubKevin AndersonMet OfficeGrand Arcade