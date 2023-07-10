PICTURE SPECIAL: Rain forces community day indoors but it proves a big success anyway

It was plan B as Wigan town centre’s annual Rotary Club community day was forced indoors by the stormy weather.

But organisers say that, if anything, the inclement weather helped!

The former H&M store in the Grand Arcade was pressed into service for charities and other community groups to set up their stalls on Saturday July 8 following emergency consultations between the council, Met Office and mall chiefs.

Wigan Rotary spokesman Josh Orme said: “We think the indoor environment may actually have helped. The charities we spoke to said that because people came in to see what was happening rather than walking past in the street, they stopped longer and chatted.”Lots of money was made for good causes and all the organisations got their messages out there.”

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Kevin Anderson, was among the visitors and addressed the stall-holders and visitors.

Also there was the new Wigan Rotary president – one of Coun Anderson’s predecessors as the borough’s first citizen, in fact – Coun Eunice Smethurst.

