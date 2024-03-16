Picture special: Red Nose Day in Hindley

Thrive CIC Hindley host a Red Nose Day, Comic Relief Carnival Day, with stalls, games, bake sale and bingo, held at Hindley Community Sports and Social Club.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT

Comic Relief

1. Comic Relief Carnival Day

1. Comic Relief Carnival Day
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Comic Relief Carnival Day

2. Comic Relief Carnival Day
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Comic Relief Carnival Day

3. Comic Relief Carnival Day
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Comic Relief Carnival Day

4. Comic Relief Carnival Day
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

