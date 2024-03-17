Picture special: St Patrick's Day parade in Ashton-in-Makerfield town centre

Traditional music, Irish wolfhounds and historic banners were among the highlights of the procession.
1. St Patrick's Day Parade
Brian and Ann Hughes at the St Patrick's Day parade. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. St Patrick's Day Parade
Flags were flying at the annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield, organised by the Brian Boru Club. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. St Patrick's Day Parade
The annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield, organised by the Brian Boru Club. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. St Patrick's Day
The annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson