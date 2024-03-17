Picture special: St Patrick's Day parade in Ashton-in-Makerfield town centre

Flags were flying at the annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield, organised by the Brian Boru Club.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Mar 2024, 17:48 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 17:49 GMT

Traditional music, Irish wolfhounds and historic banners were among the highlights of the procession.

Brian and Ann Hughes at the St Patrick's Day parade.

1. St Patrick's Day Parade

Brian and Ann Hughes at the St Patrick's Day parade. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Flags were flying at the annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield, organised by the Brian Boru Club.

2. St Patrick's Day Parade

Flags were flying at the annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield, organised by the Brian Boru Club. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield, organised by the Brian Boru Club.

3. St Patrick's Day Parade

The annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield, organised by the Brian Boru Club. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield.

4. St Patrick's Day

The annual St Patrick's Day parade around the centre of Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page