PICTURE SPECIAL: Wigan Little Theatre panto Jack and Jill

Wigan Little Theatre’s traditional panto takes to the stage this week – oh, yes it does!Jack and Jill is billed as a “classic WLT confection with all the finest ingredients. Some very strange and disturbing events are causing concern to the good citizens of Nursery Rhyme land. Could Belladonna the evil witch be behind all the calamities which have occurred? And will Jack and Jill discover what she has hidden in the Magic Well?All will be revealed when WLT’s annual funfest hits the stage! Expect song, dance, silliness and loads of laughter in the re-telling of the old Nursery Rhyme favourite.