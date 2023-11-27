PICTURE SPECIAL: Wigan Little Theatre panto Jack and Jill
Wigan Little Theatre’s traditional panto takes to the stage this week – oh, yes it does!Jack and Jill is billed as a “classic WLT confection with all the finest ingredients. Some very strange and disturbing events are causing concern to the good citizens of Nursery Rhyme land. Could Belladonna the evil witch be behind all the calamities which have occurred? And will Jack and Jill discover what she has hidden in the Magic Well?All will be revealed when WLT’s annual funfest hits the stage! Expect song, dance, silliness and loads of laughter in the re-telling of the old Nursery Rhyme favourite.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Jack and Jill runs from November 30 to December 16. Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on the 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366
1 / 5