PICTURE SPECIAL: Wigan school and nursery children across celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

The long bank holiday for the nation to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee is almost here but many Wigan children have already been celebrating with activities at their nuseries and schools before half term ends.

By Holly Pritchard
Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:30 pm

They have been busy with patriotic activities such as, planting trees, making costumes, having tea parties, waving flags, performing in shows, singing the national anthem, marching in parades and creating artworks, all in preparation for the bank holiday pageant marking Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

Parents and teachers even got involved in some of the festivities such as those at Ince CE Primary School where they competed in a very British bake-off competition.

Here’s a round-up of what they and the pupils of many other schools and nurseries got up to.

1. wwig-27-05-22-Jubilee Isla 9mnth-NWUpload.JPG

Here is nine-month-old, Isla doing a salute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Photo: Gemma Wilson

2. Mab's Cross primary school

Staff and pupils at Mab's Cross primary school, Wigan, parade around the school, part of celebrations for the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Mab's Cross primary school

Staff and pupils at Mab's Cross primary school, Wigan, parade around the school, part of celebrations for the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Mab's Cross primary school

Staff and pupils at Mab's Cross primary school, Wigan, parade around the school, part of celebrations for the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

