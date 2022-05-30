PICTURE SPECIAL: Wigan school and nursery children across celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

They have been busy with patriotic activities such as, planting trees, making costumes, having tea parties, waving flags, performing in shows, singing the national anthem, marching in parades and creating artworks, all in preparation for the bank holiday pageant marking Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

Parents and teachers even got involved in some of the festivities such as those at Ince CE Primary School where they competed in a very British bake-off competition.

Here’s a round-up of what they and the pupils of many other schools and nurseries got up to.

Here is nine-month-old, Isla doing a salute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Staff and pupils at Mab's Cross primary school, Wigan, parade around the school, part of celebrations for the Queen's platinum jubilee.

