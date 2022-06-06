Street and garden parties were held and joyous times had by all, as many tucked into feasts fit for a Queen and danced their socks off to music as they marked Her Majesty’s impressive 70 years on the throne. Let's have a look at what they got up to.
Jubilee Jean! Wigan borough resident and collector of all things Royal, Jean Topping, celebrates the Jubilee in style.
Photo: Jean topping
Residents and staff at the Appleby Court Nursing Home Platinum Jubilee Party in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
