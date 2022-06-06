PICTURE SPECIAL: Wiganers have a right royal time for platinum jubilee

Many people across the Wigan borough attended parties over the bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

By Holly Pritchard
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Street and garden parties were held and joyous times had by all, as many tucked into feasts fit for a Queen and danced their socks off to music as they marked Her Majesty’s impressive 70 years on the throne. Let's have a look at what they got up to.

1. -

Jubilee Jean! Wigan borough resident and collector of all things Royal, Jean Topping, celebrates the Jubilee in style.

Photo: Jean topping

2. -

Residents and staff at the Appleby Court Nursing Home Platinum Jubilee Party in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. -

Residents and staff at the Appleby Court Nursing Home Platinum Jubilee Party in Wigan.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. -

Residents and staff at the Appleby Court Nursing Home Platinum Jubilee Party in Wigan.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

