Picture special: Wigan's wonderful and wacky Boxing Day fancy dress bonanza

Wigan town centre was a riot of colour and laughter as it once again hosted its famous Boxing Day fancy dress night.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT

Grim weather failed to deter hundreds of mainly young people as they took to King Street and Wallgate in often the scantiest of costumes for this traditional post-Christmas fun in local clubs and bars.

The partying went on well into the small hours of Wednesday.

1. Boxing Day fancy dress

. Photo: DAVE NELSON

2. Boxing Day fancy dress

. Photo: DAVE NELSON

3. Boxing Day fancy dress

. Photo: DAVE NELSON

4. Boxing Day fancy dress

. Photo: DAVE NELSON

