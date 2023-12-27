Picture special: Wigan's wonderful and wacky Boxing Day fancy dress bonanza
Wigan town centre was a riot of colour and laughter as it once again hosted its famous Boxing Day fancy dress night.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Grim weather failed to deter hundreds of mainly young people as they took to King Street and Wallgate in often the scantiest of costumes for this traditional post-Christmas fun in local clubs and bars.
The partying went on well into the small hours of Wednesday.
1 / 9