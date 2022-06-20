The jungle-themed event featured live music and family fun with local flair in the heart of Wigan town centre.

The day also hosted a variety of free activities include face painting, crafts, jungle multi-sports, cheetah challenges and inflatables.

WYZ’s celebrations were a way to thank members and the local community for their contributions.

The festivities also brought together people from different backgrounds and cultures together to meet, mix and get to know each other better.

WYZ has become a lifeline for young people across the borough since it was set up, helping thousands of young people in the town.

It opened in June 2013 at a cost of £6.3m and is attended by a thousand youngsters each week.

The charity, which is based on Parsons Walk, provides a world of opportunities and support for those aged eight to 19 and people with disabilities up to 25.

