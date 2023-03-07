Picture special: Willpower Youth Theatre's new production, The Little Match Girl
A moving and magical musical courtesy of Wigan’s Willpower Theatre will be keeping audiences entranced this week.
By Charles Graham
30 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 4:11pm
The Little Match Girl is being performed at St Michael’s Church Hall, Shaw Street, Swinley, at 7.30pm each day from Wednesday March 8 to Saturday March 11.
It is an adaptation by co-directors Caroline Joynt and Tim Smith of the Hans Christian Andersen tale about a mysterious little girl who never goes home despite the freezing winter weather.
Tickets are £7 and £6 (concessions). Ring the box office on 01942 745082.
