Picture special: youngsters at 200th Leigh junior parkrun

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 10:08 BST
Children and their families turned out in force to take part in the 200th Leigh junior parkrun. The 2k event, run at Leigh Sports Village most Sunday mornings at 9am, started in 2019 and, despite disruption during the pandemic, has been going strong ever since. Volunteer ambassador for the area, Paolo Dale said: “Given the forcecast we feared this landmark event might be cancelled but, happily, it went ahead and, as usual, was great fun.

“Kids aged four to 14 take part, often coming with parents, grandparents and carers; and as well as being a great way to keep fit, it also helps them to interract with each other. Far better than being at home stuck in front of a screen!” For those interested in taking part in future runs – there should be one this Sunday, weather permitting – visit the Leigh Junior parkrun website.

1. The 200th Leigh junior parkrun

. Photo: Paolo Dale

2. The 200th Leigh junior parkrun

. Photo: Paolo Dale

3. The 200th Leigh junior parkrun

. Photo: Paolo Dale

4. The 200th Leigh junior parkrun

. Photo: Paolo Dale

Related topics:LeighLeigh Sports Village
