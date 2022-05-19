PICTURES: Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Wigan

Men, women and children joined the popular fund-raiser at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday evening, which featured a 3km event as well as the usual 5km.

The special guest was breast cancer survivor Lesley Watmough, from Marylebone, who did her first Race for Life at Haigh in 2011 and has taken part every year since.

She spoke about her experiences and the vital work done by Cancer Research UK, with money raised at the event helping to fund scientists as they work towards finding treatments and cures for cancer.

The 400 participants then ran or walked through the beautiful park, many with messages pinned to their backs in memory of loved ones who have died from the disease, people currently fighting it and those who have survived.

Everyone received a medal as they crossed the finish line to celebrate their achievements in joining the fight against cancer.

