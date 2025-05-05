Pictures from Wigan's mining past

By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Wigan can look back with pride on a rich mining history, the borough’s many collieries employing tens of thousands of people at any one time during the industry’s heydays.

Here we look at some of the scenes in and around Wigan when the pits were up and running.

Bickershaw Colliery, Leigh. Reproduced by kind permission of Len Hudson, Wigan Metro Archive Department, Leigh Town Hall.

Bickershaw Colliery, Leigh. Reproduced by kind permission of Len Hudson, Wigan Metro Archive Department, Leigh Town Hall. Photo: submitted

1968 - A look at the mining equipment being tested at Gullick Dobson engineering in Ince, Wigan

1968 - A look at the mining equipment being tested at Gullick Dobson engineering in Ince, Wigan Photo: staff

1953 - A group of boys, all aged about 15, training for mining at Wigan Junction pit in 1953. Behind them is Trencherfield Mill. Picture submitted by Mr B. Burgoyne (top right) from Scholes, Wigan.

1953 - A group of boys, all aged about 15, training for mining at Wigan Junction pit in 1953. Behind them is Trencherfield Mill. Picture submitted by Mr B. Burgoyne (top right) from Scholes, Wigan. Photo: submitted

