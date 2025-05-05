Here we look at some of the scenes in and around Wigan when the pits were up and running.
. Photo: STAFF
Bickershaw Colliery, Leigh. Reproduced by kind permission of Len Hudson, Wigan Metro Archive Department, Leigh Town Hall. Photo: submitted
1968 - A look at the mining equipment being tested at Gullick Dobson engineering in Ince, Wigan Photo: staff
1953 - A group of boys, all aged about 15, training for mining at Wigan Junction pit in 1953. Behind them is Trencherfield Mill. Picture submitted by Mr B. Burgoyne (top right) from Scholes, Wigan. Photo: submitted
