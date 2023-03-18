News you can trust since 1853
Places to get afternoon tea in and around Wigan on Mother's Day: these are the nine highest rated on Google

On the eve of Mother’s Day, some folk might still be thinking of ways to treat their loved ones.

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT

Afternoon tea is one of the most popular ways to show your mum how much you appreciate them - so here are a few last-minute ideas.

Each of these establishments has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the nine highest rated places in and around Wigan to take your mum for afternoon tea on Mother’s Day.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 179 reviews

1. Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 179 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 346 reviews

2. Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 346 reviews Photo: MA

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 99 reviews

3. Poets Corner- Mesnes Road, Wigan

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 99 reviews Photo: MA

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 199 reviews

4. The Vale Restaurant and Coffee House- Gathurst Road, Orrell

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 199 reviews Photo: submit

