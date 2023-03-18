On the eve of Mother’s Day, some folk might still be thinking of ways to treat their loved ones.

Afternoon tea is one of the most popular ways to show your mum how much you appreciate them - so here are a few last-minute ideas.

Each of these establishments has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the nine highest rated places in and around Wigan to take your mum for afternoon tea on Mother’s Day.

1 . Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 179 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 346 reviews Photo: MA Photo Sales

3 . Poets Corner- Mesnes Road, Wigan Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 99 reviews Photo: MA Photo Sales

4 . The Vale Restaurant and Coffee House- Gathurst Road, Orrell Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 199 reviews Photo: submit Photo Sales