Plan revealed for apartment building with 27 homes on site of former Wigan social club
A Wigan site which has been derelict since a former social club was knocked down could now be used for new homes.
Stanley Land and Homes has submitted a planning application to build a three-storey apartment block on land off Coop Street, on the site where Scholes Social Club was once based.
It would contain 27 affordable homes, complete with landscaping and on-site car parking.
The firm says it would use alternative heating sources to gas to reduce carbon emissions.
Neil Hughes, director of Stanley Land and Homes, said: “This is another highly sustainable scheme – one that will regenerate a long-dormant brownfield site to provide much-needed affordable homes close to Wigan town centre.
“We have developed several sites in Wigan now and, through the great working relationship we have with the strategic housing team at Wigan Council, we’ve been able to devise another quality scheme that will help to address the high demand in the area.”