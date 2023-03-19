Plan revealed for apartment building with 27 homes on site of former Wigan social club

Stanley Land and Homes has submitted a planning application to build a three-storey apartment block on land off Coop Street, on the site where Scholes Social Club was once based.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would contain 27 affordable homes, complete with landscaping and on-site car parking.

An artist's impression of how the development planned for Coop Street, Scholes, could look

The firm says it would use alternative heating sources to gas to reduce carbon emissions.

Neil Hughes, director of Stanley Land and Homes, said: “This is another highly sustainable scheme – one that will regenerate a long-dormant brownfield site to provide much-needed affordable homes close to Wigan town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad