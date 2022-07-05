Plans outlined for Wigan extra care facility on site of former primary school

The former buildings of Shevington Community Primary on Miles Lane have stood empty for five years now since it was closed due to falling numbers.

But now the council has earmarked the site for 32 self-contained apartments comprising communal facilities with some which could be accessible to the wider community

The redundant school buildings would be demolished with new access roads created, although the school field would remain unaffected and free for use by the public.

An artist's impression of the proposed extra care centre at Shevington

A consultation process has been launched by the local authority which says the scheme is part of its programme for the development of “high quality but affordable homes for rent” to meet the needs of local residents.

Extra care housing schemes are typically available to residents over 55 years of age and provide accommodation for those with a range of medical and welfare needs.

The site would be run day-to-day by a scheme manager and deputy manager with care agencies who support residents also being based there part time.

The playing fields will be retained for public use

A staff sleep-over facility would be provided for occasions where residents need 24-hour care and adaptability is built into the properties to accommodate peoples changing needs.

The application is expected to be submitted to the council’s own planning committee in the coming weeks.

If plans are approved, work could begin in December following the selection of a contractor. A project of this scale is estimated to take around 18 months to complete, meaning it could open in the summer of 2024.

Draft plans have been released and can be found here