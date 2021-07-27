Plans taking shape for major celebration in borough town

Pride in Leigh

Pride in Leigh is putting on a weekend with a film screening and a large outdoor concert at Leigh Spinners Mill.

There will then be a number of activities, events and workshops running at the Park Lane site throughout the following week.

Pride in Leigh concert headliner Patrick Saint James

It plans to hold a series of activities to sit alongside the festival-type events put on by Wigan Pride.

The gig on August 21 will bring signed singer-songwriter Patrick Saint James to Leigh in the headlining slot, with pop-punk group Static Line and local band The Sonneteers also taking to the stage which will be located in the mill’s bale store.

Comedian Chris Boyle will compere the event and do a stand-up set as well.

The night before Leigh Film Society is screening in same venue the heartwarming and critically-acclaimed movie Pride, about a group of LGBT activists who travel to Wales to support miners on strike.

Sonneteers

The film was originally being shown indoors and quickly sold out but has now been moved to the bale store due to the demand.

Pride in Leigh chair Jess Eastoe said: “This is a big deal for us and we’ve got some really good artists lined up.

“I’m really excited about it. I think this is a really positive step.

“It’s not so much about a celebration of Pride like Manchester, it’s more about visibility in the community and the connection of like-minded people through friendships.

“It’s also about creating a safe space, especially for under-represented communities who often aren’t linked in to places like Leigh Spinners Mill. It’s really good to have them there and to make it accepting.”

Patrick, who is originally from Northern Ireland but now lives in Manchester, has a connection to the borough as his boyfriend is from Leigh.

He and the other acts will be performing at the historic landmark to a crowd of up to 150 people.

There will also be a BBQ and a bar on the day.

Following the film screening and the concert there will be a number of events showcasing the ethos of Pride in Leigh at the mill for the public to enjoy.

There will be history and heritage activities, while Monument Men will do an event focusing on the first gay god in human history and Everything Human Rights will discuss its work on LGBTQ+ topics within the black and ethnic minority (BAME) community.

Artists linked to Creative Spin will also be displaying work in the mill.

Leigh Film Society is screening Pride on Friday, August 20 before Pride in Leigh stages an outdoor concert on Saturday, August 21.

Buy tickets for the concert at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/16-parkdale/leigh-spinners-mill/pride-in-leigh-outdoor-concert/2021-08-21/14:00/t-rnnpla

Tickets for the film screening are on sale at www.leighfilmsociety.com/programme.php

Find out more by following the organisation on Twitter @PrideInLeigh