Plans to replace Wigan borough pub with homes

Owners of the Corner House at Wrightington have submitted a planning application to West Lancashire Council to tear down the building and construct nine homes in its place.

The 19th century family-run pub has been up for sale since 2018 but has attracted little to no interest.

According to the application, the establishment has lost money over recent years and a marketing strategy produced just six bids, with one being well below the £1m asking price.

The Corner House

Janet Lawson, who’s dad and brother own the Corner House, said: “It is really hard being in the hospitality industry especially with us being a small family team.

“My brother has been a chef since he was 16. He’s now 42 and he has had enough of it. It’s been really hard work and the constant negative reviews don’t help.

“The building is falling apart and we have no money to invest in it so we are looking to secure a future for the site by selling it as land rather than as a restaurant.”

The Lawson family have run the eatery for over a decade and host events and parties as well as a car and bike meet on the first Sunday of each month.

The proposed plans

The plans propose nine houses on the footprint of the pub and its car park, four of which would be affordable.

Ms Lawson added: “Even though Wrightington is such a lovely area, it is an expensive place to live so by making some of the properties affordable it will encourage people and their families to move to the area.

“When we had our informal evening, someone actually came up to me and said how he thought it would be a really good development as he would love to move here to be closer to his mum but he just can’t afford the extortionate house prices.”

If the initial plan is approved, a further application is required to decide the size and designs of the houses, set to be located in a terrace facing Carr House Lane.

While it is being considered, the Corner House will remain open.

Ms Lawson said: “We are not going to go anywhere overnight.

“We would still have to pay out numerous costs if we were closed so it makes sense for us to continue operating despite it being at a small loss.”