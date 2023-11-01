News you can trust since 1853
Plans to turn derelict Wigan pub into apartment block

A former Wigan pub could be turned into flats under new plans put forward to the council.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Documents have been submitted to the town hall to convert the Pit Pony on Low Bank Road in Ashton into 22 flats in a three-storey apartment block, with associated car parking, landscaping, alterations to access and external works.

The proposal has been put forward Jigsaw Homes North With Watson Construction Ltd.

It was originally submitted in January for 20 flats in two two-storey buildings but it was later withdrawn.

Pit Pony
Pit Pony

The revived plan now consists of two more flats in just one block.

Rising number of patients waiting for routine treatment from Wigan's hospitals

The Pit Pony closed unexpectedly and has been left vacant for a number of years.

The proposed development will comprise of three two-bedroom apartments and 19 one-bedroom with 100 per cent of them being affordable housing.

The proposed design for the apartment blockThe proposed design for the apartment block
The proposed design for the apartment block
If approved, the accommodation is said to contribute the Local Plan which sets out a target for the delivery of 227 affordable homes per year over a 15 year period.

Part of the planning statement said: “The provision of 22 affordable homes will therefore provide a valuable contribution towards meeting this shortfall and delivering new affordable housing in the borough to meet its identified need.

"The building is central to the plot, with vehicle parking at the west and south, cycle storage at the south and bin storage at the north west of the site.

“There is ample outdoor open space throughout the site for use by residents, complemented by new landscaping.

“The site is accessed from Low Bank Road which leads to the communal parking area with 22 parking spaces for residents.”

Many residents and local councillors have objected to the design of the building stating it is an “invasion of privacy”.

Some people also think it could contribute to traffic congestion and speeding along the road.

One objection said: “The plans for this site are not supported by the infrastructure.

"Low Bank Road attracts multiple on street parking and as it's a straight road, it also attracts speeding.

"The erection of 22 flats is too many, even with the proposed parking spaces.

"This will add pressure to the road infrastructure and make the road dangerous for pedestrians and road users.”

Residents have until November 5 to comment on the proposed development.

