Plaque honours Wigan war hero who cheated death in France

Cpl Tom “Ginger” Jones was an original member of the SAS who later had his World War Two exploits published in a book.

A plaque, which has been placed at the Armed Forces HQ on School Lane, was unveiled by his two children Norman and Glenys.

Other members of Cpl Jones’s family were in attendance, alongside local councillors and Damien Lewis, author of the best-selling book SAS Band of Brothers.

The plaque which is located in the Armed Forces HQ

His family have spoken of their pride at the growing recognition of his efforts for his country and are delighted to see a permanent tribute to him.

Grandson Andrew Atherton said: “It is hard to put into words how amazing this is.

“So many people have made this happen, it is incredibly humbling. It means a lot to our family.

A member of the public viewing the display dedicated to Cpl Jones

“It’s really nice for people to not only see the man himself but learn about his story.”

Cpl Jones was one of a group of SAS fighters who were involved in sabotaging the German efforts to respond to the D-Day landings behind the lines in France.

They were captured and an order was given for their execution, but when they were taken to the woodlands to face the firing squad Cpl Jones and his compatriot Cpl Serge Vaculik managed to evade their would-be killers, with Jones falling as he ran and then playing dead so the Nazis would think they had already shot him.

Both eventually made their way to the Resistance and continued to fight against the Germans.

Cpl Jones' children, Norman (left) and Glenys

Cpl Jones’s battle against the Nazi regime did not finish with the cessation of hostilities in 1945 either as he was involved in the search for men who had served Hitler to bring them to justice for their crimes.

Poignantly Jones and Vaculik remained brothers in arms to the end, dying within 24 hours of each other.

The calls for Cpl Jones’s recognition was strengthened by the fact that Cpl Vaculik, who escaped the Nazi killers with him, has a street named after him in an area of France where he fought.

Ironically, Andrew believes that while his granddad would be humbled at the tribute, he would also wonder why he had been chosen.

(back row l-r) Danny, Andrew and David Atherton, grandsons. (front row) Daughter Glenys Atherton and author Damien Lewis in front of the plaque in tribute of Corporal Tom 'Ginger' Jones.

“There would be a bit of him thinking what all the fuss is about but he would also be very proud,” he said.

“I think what we have managed to achieve is quite subtly done and it is quite fitting for him. It is as low key as he would want it to be.

“The centre where it is displayed provides such a valuable service for former military personnel. This is the kind of place he would’ve accessed when he finished serving.

“It really is a perfect match between the man and the kind of recognition.”

Cpl Jones was born on Tram Street and brought up in Platt Bridge, serving as a miner before he went into the army.

After the war he lived on Pagefield Street, which is close to the main Wigan and Leigh College base on Parson’s Walk, for a time.

He was also well known during his life as a steward working in a variety of social clubs in Wigan

He died in 1990 and a number of veterans turned up on the day to unfurl a Union Flag over his coffin.

As well as his two children, Cpl Jones is survived by six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The plaque is available to be seen by the general public.