An MP is demanding action from within his own government for flood protection measures for a Wigan community.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons’ call follows the devastating New Year’s Day floods which saw homes on Templeton Road and the nearby Iceland store in Platt Bridge submerged under several feet of water.

Mr Simons and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham will together visit the scene of the flooding with the MP calling for urgent moves to prevent the risk of a repetition of such an event.

In the aftermath of the flood, Water and Flooding Minister Emma Hardy visited the area with Mr Simons and guaranteed the area will get a slice of a £2.4bn government fund for flood defences.

The Flooding Minister Emma Hardy meets with Makerfield MP Josh Simons, pictured, and representatives of Environment Agency on Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, which flooded on New Year's Day.

She also visited in Lilford Park in Leigh, which was also inundated with water.

But Mr Simons said: “I want the Government to invest in flood protection further in the coming months – I’ll keep pushing for that in Westminster. I don’t want anyone in Wigan worrying when they feel a drop of rain – they deserve better than that.

“What we need now is action. Not investigation, plans, dither, and delay, but spades in the ground and construction starting as soon as possible.”

Mr Simons was newly elected last July and has been appointed as a parliamentary private secretary in the Ministry of Justice.

He went on: “On New Year’s Day, while most of the country was waking up nursing a hangover, parts of my constituency were in crisis. An emergency incident was called in Platt Bridge, and there was water rising in Ashton-in-Makerfield too.

“That morning, when I arrived, I watched small children in their pyjamas being pulled from their houses by emergency services and taken to safety in boats.

“Later in the day, I worked to get a generator going for people in the local McDonalds, and the local church and community shelter provided a warm and dry space for people to gather. Since then, too many have been battling with insurance companies and some have still not returned to their homes.

“It was a tough day for too many families I represent and what I saw has stuck with me. As always, local communities rallied round one another and opened their homes and hearts to each other.”

