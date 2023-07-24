Playday returns to Wigan park with storytellers, giant bubbles, woodland crafts and even more fun

The annual nationwide celebration of play is back on Wednesday, August 2 with a host of free family-friendly activities to keep children busy in the school holidays.

There will be a host of attractions at Haigh Woodland Park from 10am to 4pm, including woodland crafts, circus skills, inflatables and pop-up adventure play.

Children having fun at last year's Playday at Haigh Woodland Park

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Playday is one of the real highlights of the year at Haigh Woodland Park with so much for youngsters to enjoy.

“It’s an occasion that brings families from across our communities together in the spirit of fun and it’s always so wonderful to see so many children smiling and having a great time outdoors.

“We know it can be hard to keep kids entertained during the school summer holidays, so Playday is an event not to be missed.”

The theme of this year’s Playday is “Playing on a shoestring – making every day an adventure”, with the focus on free and low-cost ways for families to enjoy themselves.

Coun Jenny Bullen, portfolio holder for children and families, added: “As a council we believe play is so important for young people – it gets them active, improves their happiness and boosts their social development. That’s why we’re passionate about creating more opportunities for our children, including our significant investment in new adventure playgrounds at Pennington Flash and Norley Hall.

“Playday 2023 at Haigh Woodland Park promises to be another fantastic free occasion and I’d encourage families from all across the borough to join us for a brilliant day out.”

Playday at Haigh Woodland Park is organised and delivered by Be Well, Wigan Council leisure and well-being movement.

Although paid car parking is available, families are encouraged to walk or cycle to the event where possible. Anybody travelling by bike can get a free service from a Dr Bike workshop.

