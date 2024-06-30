Fortunately Wigan and the surrounding areas have plenty of fantastic courses for both experienced players and beginners wishing to head to the fairway.
Here are 12 of the best golf courses in the area, according to Google reviews.
1. 12 of the best golf courses in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews
.Photo: © Royalty-Free/CORBIS
2. Wigan Golf Club, on Arley Lane, Haigh, secured 4.6 out of five stars, from 155 reviews
.Photo: Google Street View
3. Hindley Hall Golf Club, on Hall Lane, Hindley, secured 4.4 out of five stars, from 166 reviews
.Photo: Google Street View
4. Gathurst Golf Club, on Miles Lane Shevington, secured 4.4 out of five stars, from 246 reviews
.Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.