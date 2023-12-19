Plenty of festive spirit for residents and visitors at Wigan borough care villages
Belong care villages in Wigan and Atherton opened their doors for Christmas fairs, where visitors could meet Father Christmas, browse artisan gift stalls from independent traders, and mingle with Belong’s older residents and apartment tenants over mince pies and mulled wine.
Other highlights for residents included home baking, wreath making and singing favourite carols, as well as live entertainment from the likes of a visiting pantomime, comedy magician and dance academy.
Meanwhile, those keen to get out and about have been delighting in group excursions to a pub, garden centre and department stores to do their Christmas shopping.
Kim Calland, experience co-ordinator at Belong Atherton, said: “Our customers have been having a joyous time getting involved in all the Christmas cheer. It’s been a real ball so far and we’ve much more to come.”