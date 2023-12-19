News you can trust since 1853
Plenty of festive spirit for residents and visitors at Wigan borough care villages

Care home residents have been enjoying the most wonderful time of the year by welcoming members of the public to their festive celebrations.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 17:25 GMT
Belong care villages in Wigan and Atherton opened their doors for Christmas fairs, where visitors could meet Father Christmas, browse artisan gift stalls from independent traders, and mingle with Belong’s older residents and apartment tenants over mince pies and mulled wine.

Other highlights for residents included home baking, wreath making and singing favourite carols, as well as live entertainment from the likes of a visiting pantomime, comedy magician and dance academy.

Margaret Jones, apartment tenant at Belong Atherton, gets into the Christmas spirit
Margaret Jones, apartment tenant at Belong Atherton, gets into the Christmas spirit
Meanwhile, those keen to get out and about have been delighting in group excursions to a pub, garden centre and department stores to do their Christmas shopping.

Kim Calland, experience co-ordinator at Belong Atherton, said: “Our customers have been having a joyous time getting involved in all the Christmas cheer. It’s been a real ball so far and we’ve much more to come.”