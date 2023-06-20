News you can trust since 1853
Plenty of pomp as Wigan prepares to celebrate Armed Forces Day

Visitors to Wigan town centre will stand to attention as a special parade is held to mark Armed Forces Day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Members of Wigan’s armed forces community will parade with pride through the town centre on Saturday, including a brass band, cadets and veterans.

They will set off from Mesnes Park at 11am and walk along Bridgeman Terrace, through the town centre and up Standishgate.

Looking forward to Armed Forces Day are Gillian Burchall, armed forces key worker, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan
Looking forward to Armed Forces Day are Gillian Burchall, armed forces key worker, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan
A jam-packed schedule of family entertainment is also set to take place, with stalls, fairground attractions and military vehicles filling the town centre for the day.

There will be a concert of armed forces-themed music and acts from noon and local military units will provide large-scale displays to demonstrate their roles.

Coun Martyn Smethurst, Wigan Council’s lead member for armed forces and veterans, said: “Armed Forces Day is always a great opportunity to learn more about our forces and the contribution they make to society.

“We’re really excited to see the whole community come together to celebrate.

“We hope the public of the borough will come along to show their support and give thanks to those serving and those who have served.”

The event will be supported by the Armed Forces Community HQ and community groups including Girlguiding Lancashire South County, Royal British Legion and the Military Medical Living History Group.

It is one of many being held around the country on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day, which is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community, from serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

